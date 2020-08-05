Thai Prime Minister orders officials to help storm victims

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered military personnel and officials of the Interior Ministry to help people affected by Storm Sinlaku.







Gen Prayut said heavy rain caused by Storm Sinlaku affected vast areas of the upper North and the Northeast. Runoffs struck many districts of Loei province. He said he earlier told staff of military units and the Interior Ministry to help affected people.



Rain measured over 100 millimeters and naturally floods happened. Flood-related damage was reported in Nan, Phitsanulok, Loei and Chiang Mai provinces. The prime minister said officials would try to minimize damage.

“Four provinces are facing risks of runoffs because of a monsoon. Officials will try to reserve water where it is possible to cope with possible drought in the future,” Gen Prayut said.

Deputy army spokeswoman Col Sirichan Ngathong said Tropical Storm Sinlaku had caused flash floods and runoffs in the Northeast, the North and the South since Aug 1.

“The 2nd, 3rd and 4th army areas deployed 1,600 soldiers and equipment including 65 trucks and flat boats to immediately help people especially in Loei, Nan, Phayao, Lampang and Uttaradit provinces. They move people, belongings and animals and hand out consumer products. At night officials stand guard to ensure safety. Floods subside and rehabilitation is under way,” Col Sirichan said. (TNA)











