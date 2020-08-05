Russian woman found infected with Covid-19 in Thailand

Thailand reported one new Covid -19 case, a Russian woman in state quarantine.

The country’s total coronavirus cases reached 3,321 and 121 patients are being treated in hospitals. The death toll remained at 58.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The 33- Russian woman arrived in Thailand on July 20 and the second result on Aug 2 showed that she tested positive to the virus while being asymptomatic.

One Covid-19 patient, earlier confirmed was on the same flight with her.

Sopon Iamsirithavorn, Director of the Bureau of General Communicable Disease said recent new infections were imported cases and 50 per cent of them were asymptomatic. They could spread the disease to family members and others unintentionally.

He suggested people keep wearing masks in public places, frequently wash their hands and maintain social distancing.

Loading…

Regarding a crowded concert Ratchanok “Jennie” Suwannaket, held in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on July 25, viewers can get Covid-19 test free of charge at the Cha-uat district office from Aug 4-5.

Most people at the packed concert were seen not wearing masks. The organizer was charged for breaching the Covid-19 control measures. (TNA)











