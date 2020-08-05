All American soldiers subject to Thailand quarantine requirements

Visiting American troops are undergoing the 14-day quarantine in Bangkok before they will join U.S.-Thai military exercises, said the head of the Thai Army’s anti-COVID-19 Unit, Nathapon Srisawat while calling for the public to be confident in the high standard of Thai public health system.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Some 106 American soldiers, including 32 arriving from Japan are being in state quarantine in Bangkok hotels. Gen. Nathapon said out of all, 71 soldiers will take part in the Hanuman Guardian military exercise, which will not only focus on the drill but also exchange of experts.







They will be trainers to exchange ideas with the Thai military teachers in develop all military trainings for the full benefit of the Thai Army. The upcoming small-scale military drill will involve no more than 50 Thai soldiers, he said.

All American soldiers comply with measures, imposed by the Center for Covid -19 Situation Administration (CCSA). All of them will complete required 14-day quarantine and undergo two swab tests, the same measures, applied to Thai returnees from overseas.



Loading…

After 14-day quarantine, they will meet Thai soldiers and begin the activities on Aug 18 and will stay in Thailand until the end of this month. During their stay, they are not allowed to leave the barracks, he added.

Asked about the necessity of holding joint exercises, the army adviser said Thailand has eased travel restrictions and does not close the country. A military training can be conducted as the country’s strict disease control system can handle incoming foreigners, given exemption to enter the country.

The Thai army earlier suspended sending its forces abroad after nine Thai personnel tested positive for the coronavirus upon return from a military training in Hawaii. (TNA)











