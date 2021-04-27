Thai Prime Minister fined 6000 baht for not wearing face mask in public

After chairing the meeting at government house on Monday April 26 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in Thailand and how to procure more Covid-19 vaccines, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha published a photograph on his Facebook page showing him at the head of the table conducting serious government business.







It all looked good until someone noticed that everyone else at the table was wearing a face mask except the prime minister.



This caused a bit of a stir in the social media. Here was the prime minister advocating that everyone must wear a face mask in public or when meeting 2 or more people in one room, he was not wearing one himself.

They commented that he of all people knew that it is now compulsory in almost every province in Thailand including Bangkok, that everyone must wear a face mask in public places.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang had put out a warning to all citizens as well that as of Monday face masks must be worn in public, and that it must be put on properly for full protection. A maximum fine of 20,000 baht would be levied on anyone breaking that emergency rule.







There was of course an uproar on social media asking how the prime minister could get away with it.

The prime minister asked the governor whether he had done anything wrong. Governor Aswin told the prime minister that he had indeed broken the rules regarding wearing face masks in public.







The governor along with police officers went to meet the prime minister at government house where the premier admitted to his wrongdoing.

This being a first-time offence, the prime minister was fined 6000 baht.





















