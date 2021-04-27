Bangkok holds its guard high until May 9

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) decided to impose its harsh COVID-19 control measures until May 9, including the closure of 31 kinds of premises.







Premises ordered for the temporary closure include theaters, water parks, amusement parks, zoos, game and internet shops, public swimming pools, exercise venues, exhibition halls, trade fair venues, convention centers, museums, public libraries, child day care centers, boxing stadiums, boxing schools, Buddha amulet centers, beauty clinics, spa parlors, health massage parlors and all competition venues.



Beauty salons and hairdressers’ can open for hair washing, cutting and dressing and customers are not allowed to wait at the premises.







Department stores, shopping centers and community malls are ordered to open from 11am to 9pm. Convenience stores can operate from 5am to 10pm. At restaurants, customers can dine until 9pm and are allowed to buy take-outs only until 11pm.

Besides, the BMA requires everyone to wear a face mask whenever they go out. Violators will face a fine of up to 20,000 baht. (TNA)





















