Homeless tide washes back in to Pattaya

Much like the tide, waves of homeless people are flowing back into Pattaya after several sweeps last month cleared them out.







An April 25 tour of Sukhumvit, South and Second roads found plenty of indigents camped out in front of closed businesses and begging, some with children that may, or may not, be their own. Human trafficking gangs often put children in the care of female beggars who try to convince people the tots are theirs.



More worryingly, several vagabonds were seen smoking crystal methamphetamine, admitting to reporters they can buy it for as little as 100 baht with no police interference.







Police and social workers twice in March launched homeless sweeps, relocating the indigent to shelters in Chonburi. But they can’t be held there against their will, and many returned to Pattaya, some in the same clothes they were wearing when picked up last month.



























