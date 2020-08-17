Thai Prime Minister ensures non-violence in handling youth rallies

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed thankfulness to all concerned officials, especially police officers, who have been working hard to ensure orderliness and peacefulness of the rallies held in several locations across the country today.







He also gave them moral support, and emphasized that they exercise great tolerance against any provocation, and commit themselves to non-violence and non-aggression in handling the situation. The Prime Minister understands and respects difference of opinion in politics, and welcomes freedom of expression of the youths within the law without infringement on the rights of others.

According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the possibility of conflict incitement which would lead to violence. The only way out of such conflict would be cooperation and solidarity of the people of all sectors. He also places importance on promoting role and participation of the new generations to enhance common understanding and minimize gaps among different generations, as Thai people of all generations are urged to join forces in driving the country forward without leaving anyone behind.











