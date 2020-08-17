Canadian Ambassador commends Thailand’s success in curbing COVID-19

H.E. Mrs. Sarah Taylor, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of her assumption of the position. Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Prime Minister welcomed Canadian Ambassador, and wished her all the success in her tenure in Thailand. The Thai Government stands ready to provide support to the Ambassador in promoting further cooperation between Thailand and Canada. The Prime Minister also conveyed his regards to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Canadian Ambassador expressed honor to be tenured in Thailand. As both countries are set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2021, it is a good opportunity to forge mutual relations and cooperation in a more tangible manner.

According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, both parties also came to terms to reinforce educational and agricultural cooperation. The Prime Minister also emphasized that both Thailand and Canada have further potentials in expanding trade and investment cooperation in the areas of each other’s expertise, and extended his invitation for Canadian investors to make investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The Canadian Ambassador committed to do her best in promoting economic cooperation with the Thai Government.

Both parties also discussed COVID-19 situation. The Canadian Ambassador commended Thailand’s successful effort in curbing the disease, and implementing related measures to ease the situation. The Prime Minister also thanked Canada for its support to Thailand in coping with the spread of COVID-19. Both parties also agreed to cooperate in the development of vaccines.

The Prime Minister affirmed his support on Canada’s role in the region, and disclosed that Thailand’s participation in CPTPP, which has to be processed according to law, is now under the deliberation of the House of Representatives’ special committee to weigh the pros and cons. He emphasized that Thailand’s entering into CPTPP will impact a large number of people from various sectors, so careful and comprehensive study and thorough scrutiny have to be made before making any decision. He thanked Canada for its support and provision of useful information and data regarding the CPTPP.

Loading…

The Canadian Ambassador also lauded the Prime Minister’s vision to place importance on the role of the new generations, following his statement via TV Pool on August 13 regarding the Government’s direction toward the future.

















