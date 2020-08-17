Coronavirus controls at Thailand-Malaysia border crossing elevated

Thai authorities have tightened up disease control measures at border crossing in the southern province of Yala after Malaysia has recorded higher COVID-19 cases.







Public Health officers along with Betong Hospital staff members and security officers have beefed up health checks at the Betong border checkpoint.

Travelers coming in from Malaysia are subject to strict health screening. All vehicles are screened and disinfected.

The move came after dozens of new coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday in the Malaysian states of Kedah and Perak on the Thailand-Malaysia border.

Health quarantine officers said Thai migrant workers at restaurants and other services in Malaysia had continued to return to Thailand.

All returnees are required to take 14-day quarantine before returning home. (TNA)

