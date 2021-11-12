Thai Prime Minister emphasizes bio-circular-green economy in ABAC meeting

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attended a meeting of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) and proposed the bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model for post-COVID economic stimulation.

The prime minister attended the meeting via a teleconference system from Government House.







He told the council that his government worked hard to improve Thailand’s ability to cope with climate change and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The country planned to be carbon-neutral within 2050 and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions within 2065 or sooner, he said.

Thailand also intends to raise its production of electric vehicles to account for 30% of all its automobile manufacturing within 2030, see 15 million electric vehicles on roads, or one-third of all vehicles in the country, within 2035 and expand forests to cover 55% of its territory.



During its Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation chairmanship, Thailand will try to propose APEC’s environmental goals based on the BCG economic model. The business sector will play important roles in the development of APEC’s low-carbon economy by investing in renewable energy, contribution to Sustainable Development Goals, waste treatment and innovation, according to the prime minister. (TNA)

































