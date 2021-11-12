Thai Health Minister checks on field hospital at 11th military circle in Bangkok

The minister of public health has inspected the operations of the field hospital at the 11th Military Circle in Bangkok, during which he affirmed that the field hospital will remain open until all Thais receive their COVID-19 jab.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul and his delegation toured the field hospital inside the 11th Military Circle in Bangkok’s Lak Si district, telling press members that the field hospital will remain in operation despite the decreasing number of Covid patients. He said the facility will be operated at least until the second or third quarter of 2022, or until all Thais have been administered the vaccine and COVID-19 becomes an endemic disease.







The field hospital has beds for 494 Covid patients. 178 of the beds are for red-coded patients, 128 are for yellow-coded patients and 188 are for ‘green’ patients.

The field hospital was established collaboratively between the Royal Thai Army, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Thonburi Healthcare Group. ATK and RT-PCR tests are available at the site for walk-in and drive-thru service seekers. (NNT)



























