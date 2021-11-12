Korean cultural complex set up in Lisa Blackpink’s Buriram school

Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) and YG Entertainment provided a cultural complex or a creative room and a multimedia room to Non Suwan Pittayakom School in Buriram province, which Blackpink’s member ‘Lisa’ was born.

Both facilities will create learning environment for Thai students, who are interested in Korean culture, K-pop song and dance.







South Korean Ambassador Lee Wook-heon and Anupong Suksomnit, Buriram Deputy Governor on Thursday presided over its signboard hanging ceremony, attended by about 200 people.

Prior to the ceremony, the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand hosted the K-pop vocal class for students, by Kevin Yoon, the vocal trainer in YG Entertainment. Also, KOFICE operated the first class of ‘K-pop dance academy’, which will be continued until November 22.

During the ceremony, students performed Thai traditional dance and K-pop dance. Also, Blackpink’s hit song also was performed by cover dance team ‘UZI’.

The South Korean ambassador delivered his congratulatory speech, saying that K-pop song ‘Lalisa’, which smashed the world, comes from both Korea’s Soft Power and Thai traditional culture. The active cultural exchange of Korea and Thailand will generate global competitiveness, and the embassy and the Korean Cultural Center will support for it.







On the special video message for this ceremony, Lisa mentioned, “I hope this opportunity provides precious memory and great lessons to grow for students”.

The Korean Cultural Center gave four sets of Hanbok (Korean traditional costumes) and 100 books about the Korean culture to the newly-established cultural complex.







The Korean Cultural Center will operate ‘K-pop academy’, the short-term training program for K-pop vocal and dance, as the face-to-face class form soon, not only in Bangkok but also in ‘Cultural complex’ at Non Suwan Pittayakom School in the near future. (TNA)











































