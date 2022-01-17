Thai police: Protests outside Supreme Court illegal under Covid-19 Emergency Decree

Due to the recent gatherings of protesters outside the Supreme Court and Bangkok Remand Prison, where Arnon Nampa and other protest leaders are detained on charges including lese majeste and sedition, Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner and spokesman Police Major General Jirasan Kaewsangek said it was illegal to gather under the anti-Covid emergency decree.







He cited although Bangkok has been designated as a “tourism province” and has been exempted from some measures, anti-Covid guidelines, and the Communicable Diseases Control Act remain in force. Any gatherings that may lead to an outbreak can be considered a breach of the regulations.



Police Major General Jirasan said city police are prepared and well equipped to maintain peace and order, while there was no sign of armed groups or violence-prone demonstrators in the protests.

In addition to previous protest-related cases, metropolitan police have investigated 814 cases since July 2020. Of the total cases, 409 have been brought to court while the rest are still under investigation. (NNT)



























