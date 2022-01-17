Bangkok opens new Covid-19 center for young patients

Bangkok’s Dusit district in a collaboration with the Phraya Bhirom Bhakdi Foundation, and Boon Rawd Brewery opened a community isolation facility on Nakhon Chaisi Road in Kiak Kai sub-district exclusively for young Covid-19 patients.

According to Thanin Nianhorm, Director of Dusit district, the project establishment was supported by the “Sing R-Sa” volunteer team from Boon Rawd Brewery who donated drinking water, ready-to-eat meals, PPE suits, N95 face masks, and other necessities.







Citing data from the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Thanin said from December 1 to January 7, there were over 1,000 new patients aged between 0 – 19, thus necessitating the need for Bangkok to have a center established specifically for children.

Medical workers including doctors, nurses, and other specialists assigned to the center are from Dusit’s 38th Public Health Office and Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health. (NNT)



























