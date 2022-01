A Swedish man who swears he was just minding his own business claimed he was beat up by thugs for no reason on Pattaya Beach.

Chris Terry Joatim Naibong (sic), 49, said he was drinking on the beach before 11 p.m. Jan. 14 near Soi 7 when he was assaulted by troublemakers.

A Thai man slapped him in the face and another threatened him to find another seat.

The Swede complained the beach is public space and he should be able to sit and drink anywhere he wants.