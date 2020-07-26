Thai army repeats disease probe on returnees from the United States

The army will reinvestigate illness among its soldiers who returned from the United States because some of them are sick, its advisor said.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Gen Natapon Srisawat, special advisor to the army, said the repeated investigation would follow the announcement by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration that six soldiers who returned from the US were among 10 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over the past 24 hours.



Loading…



The soldiers did not have pneumonia and their symptoms were mild. They might have joined some military exercises in the areas that were not free of COVID-19. Four soldiers participated in exercises in at-risk areas and transmitted the disease to two close friends, Gen Natapon said.

“Five other soldiers who were tested at Phramong kutklao Hospital will be quarantined at Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel in Chon Buri province. All soldiers who returned from the US will be tested again.

They will then undergo another round of swabs on Aug 3 when the 14-day quarantine ends,” he said.

Army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong assigned investigators to find how the soldiers contracted the disease and ordered the complete recovery of infected soldiers, Gen Natapon said.

He added Phramong kutklao Hospital had successfully treated many COVID-19 patients and that the army had to continuously send its personnel to training in the US because Thai and US armies had agreed to do it. (TNA)











