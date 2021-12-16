Thai police close jailbreak case while probe into hidden saw blade continues

The commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 7 and the governor of the Nakhon Pathom Central Prison announced the closure of the jailbreak case which involved nine inmates while an investigation went on for their saw blade hidden in a lotion bottle.







The announcement followed the jailbreak at the Thung Noi temporary prison in the 11th Military Circle in Nakhon Pathom province. The inmates used a hand saw blade to cut a steel bar of their cell to flee the room before climbing over the prison’s fence that was more than two meters high to the outside.



Police later arrested all the nine prisoners. They included Pacharawut Multhongsong, 38, who ordered the saw blade and led the jailbreak. He was arrested with 100 speed pills, a Honda car, a wig and two mobile phones.







Regarding the saw blade, Pol Lt Col Worachai Arakrat, governor of the Nakhon Pathom Central Prison, said that an inmate’s relative met an official outside the prison and asked the latter to give a lotion bottle containing the blade to the inmate.







The official denied any acknowledgement of the hidden blade. A suspect was arrested and detained at a prison in Samut Songkhram province. Interrogation in the case was going on, Pol Lt Col Worachai said. (TNA)



























