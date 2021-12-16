‘Nora’ dance drama in southern Thailand becomes World’s Cultural Heritage

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization has listed the ‘Nora’ dance of Thailand as Intangible Cultural Heritage, according to the Thai embassy in Paris.

The embassy stated that the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage resolved in its 16th session to include ‘Nora, dance drama in southern Thailand’ in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (RL) under the UNESCO’s 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.







The listing results in the pride of Thailand and proves the value of the Nora dance and the determination of communities to preserve it and transfer it to people of the new generation. Nora demonstrates the cultural diversity of Thailand and the region.

Thailand’s three cultural assets have been included in RL. Before Nora, ‘Khon’ (the Khon masked dance drama) and ‘Nuad Thai’ (traditional Thai massage) were listed in 2018 and 2019 respectively. (TNA)

































