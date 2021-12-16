Central platform ‘Entry Thailand’ to simplify preparations for tourists

A new platform to facilitate ease of traveling for international tourists has been launched in the form of the Entry Thailand website. The central platform for tourists is expected to simplify international visitors’ experience in making preparations to visit Thailand.







Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Entry Thailand website is being developed with hopes of facilitating convenience for the international tourists who will be visiting Thailand once the COVID-19 situation improves further. He elaborated that the central platform will contain information about entering Thailand and will link to mobile applications and information sources that are necessary for tourists. Examples of said linkages include those for the Thailand Pass system, the Mo Chana system, Covid insurance purchase, a tourism destinations directory, the tourism volunteers system, online visa application, and the tax refund system for tourists. Mr. Phiphat expressed confidence that the central platform will improve tourist satisfaction.



The tourism minister also spoke of the government’s decision to relax Covid restrictions so New Year’s festivities may take place, saying that the public is nonetheless being asked to strictly observe COVID-19 prevention measures on New Year’s Eve. He added the government wanted people in Thailand to enjoy the festivities after a long period of absence. (NNT)



























