Thai PM urges officials to be ready for disasters caused by accelerating global warming

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed officials to develop a natural disaster management plan following the collapse of a sports arena roof at Ban Nong Po School during a severe storm in Phichit province.

The prime minister recently visited storm victims in Phichit, extending his support in the aftermath of Monday’s (22 May) tragedy, which resulted in seven student deaths and 18 injuries. He commended local authorities for their swift assistance and the support they provided to those affected.







Gen Prayut warned that as global warming accelerates, more such disasters can be expected. He therefore urged all agencies to take lessons from this incident and prepare a natural disaster management plan that is both cautious and proactive.

The premier also directed all local agencies to conduct structural assessments of buildings and assess potential risks across the country to pre-empt possible disasters during the current rainy season. (NNT)



























