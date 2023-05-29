Profitability of 3 Thai airlines in first quarter this year proves government’s policy efficiency

Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana disclosed about performances of 3 Thai airlines in the 1st quarter of 2023.

Following the Government’s decision to reopen the country and implement post-COVID economic and tourism stimulus measures, which include promotion of aviation industry, performances of 3 Thai airlines, namely, THAI Airways International Pcl. (THAI), Asia Aviation Pcl. (AAV), and Bangkok Airways Pcl. (BA), fare well according to their Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the 1st quarter of 2023 submitted to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.







In the 1st quarter of 2023, THAI, AAV, and BA reported the profit of 12,523 million, 359.4 million, and 879.4 million Baht, respectively. Particularly, THAI Airways rehabilitation plan, approved by the cabinet on May 19, 2020, has contributed to quick recovery of the company, as a result of which, early exit from the rehabilitation plan is expected.







Profitability of the 3 airlines in the 1st quarter of 2023 demonstrates that the Government’s related policy implementation is on the right track. Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has also handed down a policy to advance economic recovery in parallel with the development of High-Speed Rail Linking Three Airports (Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao) Project to promote Thailand as regional aviation hub with an aim to increase economic opportunities and revenues. (PRD)















