Thai delegation joins the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has led Thailand’s delegation in multilateral discussions on public health cooperation with Bangladesh, the Maldives and the World Health Organization (WHO). The discussions took place at the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

The agendas at the assembly mostly involved improving cooperation in the areas of medical equipment and supplies, the exchange of public health experts and medical students, the sharing of health information, and conducting joint research.







The 76th World Health Assembly is being held from May 21-30 under this year’s theme “WHO at 75: Saving Lives, Driving Health for All”.

At the assembly, Thailand said it was ready to support Bangladesh’s bid for the position of director of the WHO Southeast Asia Region. If successful, the Bangladeshi candidate will replace the current WHO Southeast Asia Region director, whose term will expire in January 2024.







The Thai public health system was discussed during the delegation’s talks with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Thailand also invited the WHO to send representatives to participate in the Prince Mahidol Award Conference 2023 international academic conference, as well as the Global Interprofessional Education Conference, which the WHO is co-hosting with Thailand. (NNT)















