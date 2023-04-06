Thai PM urges for unity and peace ahead of election

As Thailand prepares for the upcoming election, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his concern for the lack of unity and urged all parties to prioritize peace and security for everyone living in the country.

In an interview on April 5, the Prime Minister emphasized the significance of unity and peace, warning that neglecting to prioritize them would result in Thailand losing many opportunities on international stages.







Gen Prayut cited a literary work by His Majesty King Rama VI that emphasized the importance of national security and peace and implored all sides to collaborate on avoiding putting the country in a critical situation.

The Premier, however, refrained from elaborating on the reason for his emphasis when questioned by reporters, suggesting that others may be better equipped to provide insights on what could potentially trigger social unrest. (NNT)















