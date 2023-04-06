Pattaya Muay Thai Champ and Outstanding Woman of the community honored

A homegrown Muay Thai champ and a community leader were honored at Nongprue’s pre-Songkran ceremony.

Mayor Winai Inpitak presided over the April 4 affair at the Nongprue Health Garden with government workers and community leaders attending to pay respects to older women in the Pattaya community.







The Nongprue Women’s Development Group presented its Outstanding Woman in Community Development Award to Natanat Buacharoen.

Also receiving a plaque of honor was Narongsak Kaewmala, the fighter better known as Tawanchai PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym. The boxer, who turns 24 on Friday, defeated Turk Jama Yusupov to win the featherweight title at the ONE Championship’s World Muay Thai Championship at Lumpini Stadium in Bangkok.

Natanat beat Yusupov in just 49 seconds in the ONE Fight Night 7 event to take home 5.7 million baht in prize money and bonuses. The fighter was born in Pattaya and still has family in Nongprue.



















