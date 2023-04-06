ThaiHealth runs ‘Don’t Drink and Drive; Tipsy Kills’ Songkran road accidents reduction campaign

Statistics indicate that as many as 51% of people killed in road accidents during Songkran festivals are heads of households. 53% of Songkran road accident fatalities occur within a 5-kilometer radius of the home. Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and its partner agencies are running a campaign called “Don’t Drink and Drive; Tipsy Kills” to highlight the impacts of small amounts of alcohol on drivers. This is in hopes of making the Songkran festival this year a time of happiness for more households and improving road safety.

ThaiHealth and partner agencies have held a press conference on the “Don’t Drink and Drive; Tipsy Kills” campaign for Songkran road accident reduction.







Phra Mahathawi Phothimethi, the abbot of Buddhapanya Temple in Nonthaburi province, said Songkran marks the Thai new year and encompasses beautiful traditions. He asked that Buddhists abstain from consuming alcohol during Songkran. The abbot said alcohol takes away people’s conscience and results in a lack of self-control, adding that people under the influence of alcohol are easily capable of committing evils.

ThaiHealth Assistant CEO Pairoj Saonuam said this year’s campaign emphasizes the impacts that just one glass of alcohol can have on a driver. Said impacts are sometimes fatal.







Dr. Pairoj said the “safe water play” areas on streets popular with Songkran revelers have been expanded to about 60 locations. The number of alcohol-free water splashing areas has been increased to about 100 nationwide.

The ThaiHealth assistant CEO said driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.05% (50 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood) doubles the chance of encountering an accident. A blood alcohol level of 100 milligrams increases the risk of accidents by 6 times. 150 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood or above raises the risk of an accident by as much as 40 times and causes the driver to lose the ability to control the vehicle.



Penalties for drinking and driving have been raised. The first offense carries a maximum penalty of 1-year imprisonment or a fine of 5,000 to 20,000 baht. A repeat offense transpiring within two years of the previous offense entails a maximum prison term of 2 years or a fine of 50,000 to 100,000 baht. The court will always prescribe a penalty involving both a jail term and a fine for repeat offenses. Furthermore, the driver’s license of the repeat offender will either be suspended for at least 1 year or revoked. (NNT)













