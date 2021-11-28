Thai PM urges everyone to get COVID-19 jabs

The Thai government is now pursuing its goal to give out 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year. The Prime Minister is encouraging unvaccinated people to get their jabs so that normalcy can return.

Thai health authorities will launch a new vaccination campaign to speed up the inoculation drive. This campaign will last until 5 December. The Department of Disease Control expects the country to achieve the 100 million dose target as scheduled.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered provincial public health offices to proactively offer the jabs to villagers, saying high vaccination coverage can help accelerate economic recovery, as well as the recovery of the tourism sector.

The Ministry of Public Health said Thailand has an adequate supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, and that the brands Thailand uses have been endorsed for emergency use by the World Health Organization.



Thailand has also been actively adopting the mix-and-match approach at a broad scale, which has received positive feedback. These mixed regimens are highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 symptoms and deaths.

The Prime Minister has also encouraged the general public who will be casting their ballots for the election of subdistrict administrative organizations this Sunday to continue practicing social distancing and other health measures, especially mask-wearing. (NNT)




























