Foreign labour shortage in Thailand cause of human trafficking

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked relevant agencies to rapidly address the problem of illegal entries by migrant workers. Trafficking of migrant workers is to be intercepted and more scrutiny is to be placed on the natural entryways used by the traffickers along the border.







According to the prime minister, a shortage of workers in the construction and industrial sectors was among the primary causes of the trafficking of workers. The Ministry of Labor is now working to import workers from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia based on the MOU system, with consideration being given to preventing the spread of COVID-19 while supplying businesses with enough workers.

Registration for the MOU workers will commence on December 1. Prospective employers must coordinate with the provincial employment office, express their intent to hire workers, and submit the necessary documents.



The prime minister has tasked the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and private sector representatives to jointly determine the details of the recruitment program and the public health measures that will be implemented under the program. The hope is to make possible a ‘New Normal’ that is safe for everyone. (NNT)

































