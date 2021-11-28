Thai donuts still selling long after Pattaya vegetarian festival

By Warapun Jaikusol
Jay Ta said that her ‘Kanom Wong’ donuts are very popular, so she decided to sell them all year round.

The Pattaya Vegetarian Festival is long over, but Thai-style donuts normally available only for 10 days are still selling

Elder-sister Ta, the owner of Jay Ta Kanom Wong located behind the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Naklua, is selling about 25,000 baht in donuts a day to people delighted to find the hot, soft, sweet treat still available.



Called “kanom wong”, (circular sweets) the donuts normally are sold only during October vegetarian festivals. But Jay Ta explained that, this year, Sawang Boriboon didn’t offer any food booths. So Jay Ta set up outside the gates instead.

Business boomed, with many customers saying they wished kanom wong was available year-round. So Jay Ta decided to continue sales. The bet paid off.


Sister Ta said the donuts’ popularity is being driven by television shows, making the sweet trendy this year.  Jay Ta takes orders for kanom wong at 082-615-4365.

Kanom Wong is made from flour and coconut sugar, and topped with nuts and sesame.



Jay Ta’s helpers are kept busy all day frying the ‘khanom wong’ donuts to keep up with the brisk sales.



Jay Ta Kanom Wong’s shop on wheels is situated behind the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Naklua and has become very popular amongst the people of Pattaya and Naklua.









