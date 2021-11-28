Thai donuts still selling long after Pattaya vegetarian festival

The Pattaya Vegetarian Festival is long over, but Thai-style donuts normally available only for 10 days are still selling

Elder-sister Ta, the owner of Jay Ta Kanom Wong located behind the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Naklua, is selling about 25,000 baht in donuts a day to people delighted to find the hot, soft, sweet treat still available.







Called “kanom wong”, (circular sweets) the donuts normally are sold only during October vegetarian festivals. But Jay Ta explained that, this year, Sawang Boriboon didn’t offer any food booths. So Jay Ta set up outside the gates instead.

Business boomed, with many customers saying they wished kanom wong was available year-round. So Jay Ta decided to continue sales. The bet paid off.



Sister Ta said the donuts’ popularity is being driven by television shows, making the sweet trendy this year. Jay Ta takes orders for kanom wong at 082-615-4365.







































