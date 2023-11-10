Thai PM to attend ‘30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting’ in San Francisco Nov 12-17

Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand, is scheduled to attend the 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) and related activities, at the invitation of Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States, during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2023, which takes place in San Francisco from November 12-17, 2023.







The prime minister’s involvement in the AELM expands upon the major accomplishments made during Thailand’s 2022 APEC host year and showcases Thailand’s positive role in promoting collaboration for the robust, resilient, sustainable, and equitable growth of APEC member economies and the Asia-Pacific area at large. As a result, Thailand will gain more credibility from the international community and be seen as a trustworthy partner for collaboration on trade, investment, and sustainability.







Thailand’s key priorities for this year’s AELM are as follows:

Trade and Investment: reaffirm the commitment to the multilateral trading system with WTO at its core; continue work on the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP) agenda; actively pursue new FTAs and upgrade existing ones.

Connectivity: enhance people-to-people connectivity through travel and tourism; expand physical connectedness through infrastructure development, such as the new Landbridge Project.

Sustainability: highlight Thailand’s efforts in Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV), green financing, and clean energy; carry out the Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy to achieve net zero and carbon neutrality targets.

Digital economy: encourage e-commerce and digital trade while highlighting the need for rules to prevent unfavorable effects and utilizing cutting-edge technologies like AI.

Inclusivity: eradicate poverty and reduce inequalities; showcase Thailand’s policy on support for vulnerable groups, education reform, Universal Health Coverage. (PRD)



























