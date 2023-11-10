Chinese tourist assaulted by two Thai men after paying a bar woman

Mr. Zhenghang Zhang, a 34-year-old Chinese national, reported an assault to the Pattaya City Police Station, November 10. He told the police through a translation app that after visiting a bar in Soi 6, he paid 4,200 baht to a Thai woman and brought her to his room.

Upon reaching his accommodation, the woman made a call in Thai, and soon after, two Thai men arrived, assaulted Zhang, and fled on a motorcycle.







A hotel security guard witnessed the Chinese man and Thai woman in front of the hotel and saw two Thai men in black jackets accusing the Chinese man of stealing 15,000 baht from the woman. They physically attacked the Chinese tourist before fleeing on a motorcycle. (TNA)



























