PM chairs awarding ceremony for ‘2023 Outstanding Local Government Organizations’

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin presided over the awarding ceremony of the 2023 Outstanding Local Government Organizations. Attending the awarding ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, in his capacity as chair of Decentralization to the Local Government Organization Committee, members of the subcommittee on criteria determination for allocating subsidies as prize money for local government organizations, local government organization executives, and representatives of awarded local government organizations.







The top award went to Roi-Et Municipality (Roi-Et province), whereas 2 nd , 3 rd , and 4 th prize winners are Mae Hia Municipality (Chiang Mai province), Pang Mu Subdistrict Administrative Organization (Mae Hong Son province), and Chiang Rai City Municipality (Chiang Rai province) respectively.







The Prime Minister congratulated all the 62 local government organizations that received the awards. It has been 21 years since the award for outstanding local government organizations was initiated by the Government, through the Decentralization to the Local Government Organization Committee, with the objective to promote management efficiency, transparency, and accountability of local government organizations for sustainable development of localities. Local government organizations are encouraged to leverage innovations in public services, drive forward local development and prosperity, and upgrade their management standards at an international level.







The Prime Minister expressed hope that the awarded organizations use the prize money to enhance their management efficiency, promote local innovations, and address problems of community people, in order to elevate people’s quality of life, and promote sustainable development of their localities. (PRD)

























