Ring in 2023 in Style at Royal Cliff Pattaya

How excited are we that the festive season is just around the corner? Royal Cliff’s year-end festivities are always nothing short of extraordinary. Popularly known to deliver amazing celebrations and memorable holiday experiences, it is a place to socialize, celebrate and experience remarkable occasions that have always inspired, moved, and delighted guests from around the world.







New Year’s Eve Gala Buffet Dinner

31 December 2022 l 7:00 PM Onwards

Ring in 2023 in style by bringing your entire family to join the Royal Cliff Air Strike New Year’s Eve Gala Buffet Dinner for an unforgettable night at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel poolside. For only THB 4,900 ++ per person, grab your flight suits on and head to the danger zone as you ring in the New Year with a bang. Pull out your aviators and relive your favorite scenic moments as you bid 2022 goodbye. Tantalize your taste buds with a glamorous buffet dinner where you can enjoy amazing dishes and live band entertainment by Thailand’s largest infinity-edge pool. At midnight, enjoy spectacular fireworks to cap off an incredible end to a memorable year. (50% discount for children under 12 years)



New Year Celebration “Air Strike” Package

Booking Dates: Now – 31 December 2022

Stay Dates: 20 December 2022 – 22 January 2023

If there’s one thing we love more than the festive season, it’s spending it with our loved ones! Delight in amazing facilities and the perks of incredible benefits while enjoying a relaxing stay in the finest accommodations. If you’re looking to make New Year’s Eve an incredibly memorable one, book our New Year Celebration “Air Strike” package and end the year with a bang.

Package starting from THB 14,193++ per room per night

For more information, book a special package, or reserve a table please contact Guest Relations at Tel: (+66) 38 250 421 l Email: [email protected] l website: www.royalcliff.com

353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand 20150

























