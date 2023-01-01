Thai PM present floral offerings to mark anniversary of King Taksin the Great’s enthronement

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the ceremony to present floral offerings and pay homage to King Taksin the Great at the Equestrian Statue of King Taksin the Great, Wongwian Yai, Thonburi, Bangkok on occasion of the anniversary of King Taksin the Great’s enthronement on December 28. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister bowed and presented 2 sets of flower offerings, in the name of the Prime Minister and on behalf of the cabinet members. He, then, bowed again to complete the ceremony. (PRD)































