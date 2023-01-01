Thammasat University awards 73 researchers for contributions to research and innovation

The Research and Innovation Department, in collaboration with the Thammasat University Research and Consulting Institute (TU RAC), has hosted a ceremony to recognize 73 researchers for their contributions to research and innovation.

The “Researcher Honorary Day at Thammasat University 2022,” presided over by Professor Surapon Nitikraipot, Council President of Thammasat University, was held to honor, boost morale, and encourage research and innovation that could bring about developmental changes, both in Thailand and in a global society.







Assoc. Prof. Gasinee Witoonchart, President of Thammasat University, stated that the event demonstrates the institution’s strong commitment to academics, research, creativity, and innovation.

According to Assoc. Prof. Gasinee, Thammasat University is establishing an academic fund with a budget of around 200 million baht to assist domestic and international academics in raising the level of research quality. (NNT)























