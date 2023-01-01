Thai cabinet approves guidelines on promotion of right to health for migrant workers and stateless children

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed that the cabinet acknowledged resolutions of the National Health Commission (NHC) on the right to health of migrant workers and stateless children.

The cabinet also assigned concerned agencies, i.e., Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Royal Thai Police, Social Security Office, Office of National Security Council, Office of National Economic and Social Development Council, National Health Security Office, and local authorities to proceed with the NHC’s resolutions.







According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, NHC’s resolution on the right to health of migrant workers will be a guideline for the protection of right to health and fair access to healthcare services of migrant workers in Thailand. NHC views that a number of actions needs to be implemented in order to protect their right to health, i.e., integration of migrant worker management strategy in the national development plan, drafting of migrant workers’ health related law to ensure their access to health security and services as economic citizens, and development of health security scheme that covers migrant workers of all groups.







NHC’s resolution on the right to health of stateless children sets the guideline for the protection of right to health and fair access to healthcare services of stateless children in Thailand in accordance with the human rights principles and international conventions. Actions that need to be undertaken include development and improvement of birth certification/registration criteria and procedure for stateless children, law revision, public healthcare service development, and provision of basic medical privileges.







NHC is of the view that the above guidelines and actions should be promptly undertaken to ensure fair, equal, and indiscriminate access of migrant workers and stateless children to health security and basic healthcare services. This is also to prevent spread of the diseases, including the COVID-19, which would impact the nation’s health security and economy. (PRD)























