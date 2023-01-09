Thai PM joins local farmers in Sing Buri to harvest rice under ‘Safe Planet Rice’ scheme

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha made a field trip to Sing Buri province to preside over the launching of ‘Khao Rak Loke’ or ‘Safe Planet Rice’ scheme at a pilot rice farm in the province’s In Buri district, where he joined local farmers to harvest rice and release fish to the farm.







According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, farmers are happy with the ‘Safe Planet Rice’ scheme, which is implemented under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Model to promote an environmentally friendly way of rice farming. The ‘Safe Planet Rice’ scheme is not only good for their health and increase quality of life of the farmers, it also promotes the BCG Economic Model in a tangible and sustainable manner, in line with the Government’s policy to elevate quality of Thai rice in the global market.

During the field trip, the Prime Minister received a very warm welcome and moral support from the local people. (PRD)











































