Thailand adopts new regulations for foreign visitors

Thailand has adopted new regulations for foreign visitors, requiring them to present proof of having received at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, foreign arrivals are also required to have travel insurance that covers potential COVID-related expenses in case their next destination needs them to show a negative RT-PCR result.







Despite having no requirements for COVID testing prior to entering the country, Anutin said those suffering from respiratory illnesses should postpone their visits until they have fully recovered.

In a recent statement, Minister Anutin noted that although Thailand’s COVID situation has been improving, intensive care patients and fatalities were still being observed. (NNT)

































