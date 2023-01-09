PM urges Thai people to have confident in health system in response to return of Chinese tourists

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha gave a press briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting about the Government’s commitment to expedite implementation of work in various aspects to ensure continued increase of people’s income and the country’s revenue, and for utmost benefits of Thailand and its people. He called on everyone to join force in moving the country forward.







The Prime Minister also expressed confidence on Thailand’s readiness for the return of Chinese tourists, especially the preparation made by Ministry of Public Health and the quality of Thai medical personnel. Different countries may implement different measures to prepare for the return of Chinese tourists depending on the level of each country’s health system. The Thai people are urged to have faith in the effectiveness of Thailand’s health system and response to COVID-19. They are also advised to strictly observe self-preventive measures as a precaution.







The Prime Minister also affirmed that he has made an order for concerned agencies to continue searching for the missing crews of the sunken HTMS Sukhothai, and to carry out thorough investigation into the incident.

He also took the opportunity to wish the press corps all the success, happiness, and good health for the New Year, and for them to continue to take on the role of creating public understanding on many important issues. (PRD)

































