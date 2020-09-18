Thai PM insists non-violence in handling anti-government protest on Saturday-Sunday

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha vowed to exercise patience and instructed officials to adopt soft and gentle approach in handling the anti-government protest on Saturday.







The student-led rally will be held at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus as the leaders plan to camp out there and march to Government House on Sunday.

He said he ordered Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime minister, who is in charge with security affairs to oversee the overall situation.









He instructed officials to be careful as some parties may try to instigate violence.

The government exerts effort to avoid violence but it also depends on protesters, he said.

“The important thing is that everyone has to abide by the rule of law. If they intend to break the law and the protest affects others, will other people accept it,” he asked.

They can stage a protest but they must not cause damage to the nation. If the country has no stability, it will have an impact on foreign investors. If the country faces an economic problem, it is not the government to be blamed for. Everyone has to be responsible for this, he said.

He warned the protesters to think carefully what can be done or can’t be done.

Meanwhile, he said about the appointment of the new finance minister that the name will be disclosed by October. All candidates are qualified and he will make the decision himself. (TNA)











