Thailand prepares hospitals, power backup for storm ‘Noul’ and possible floods

Permanent Secretary for Public Health ordered hospitals in the areas vulnerable to floods to prepare help for patients as tropical storm Noul is approaching the country.







Sukhum kanchanipimai instructed provincial public health offices and hospitals in flood prone areas to monitor the situation closely and to prepare mobile medical teams under the emergency response plan to assist patients.

They were ordered to conduct survey on bed-ridden patients, pregnant women and the elderly in the nearby communities to provide care or evacuate them in the event of flood.









They will also stockpile medicines and medical supplies for patients at hospitals and evacuate them to safe areas if the hospitals are hit by floods.

Power backup system, water drainage and power generators will be on hand and ready for use.

Tropical storm Noul is expected to make landfall in Vietnam and will then move into the Northeast and the North of Thailand from 18-20 September. (TNA)

