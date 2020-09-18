Chiang Mai Night Safari opens with safety & health standards

Chiang Mai Night Safari has adopted a new normal style. All visitors are required to comply strictly with COVID-19 prevention measures.







Mr Anucha Nakasai, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, has inspected Chiang Mai Night Safari, a popular Chiang Mai attraction, after it introduced the new normal style at the beginning of July on reopening. Chiang Mai Night Safari complies with measures to prevent COVID-19 according to the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration which is aimed at raising standards in the tourism industry, along with sanitary safety assurances.

There is only one entrance and exit. All visitors and staff members are screened. A registration point has been set up for people to scan a QR code using the Thai Chana platform. There is also a waiting area where visitors are required to keep a distance of 1-2 meters from one another. Hand-washing alcohol gel is available all over the area. Everyone is required to adhere to the measures. (NNT)











