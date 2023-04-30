Thai PM gives guidance and moral support to 32nd SEA Games squad

At the Government House, General Vitch Devahasdin, Secretary-General of National Olympic Committee of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King (NOCT), led a group of 300 SEA Games athletes and staff who will be participating in the 32nd SEA Games, to be held during May 5-17, 2023 in the Kingdom of Cambodia, to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister expressed pleasure to meet with Thailand’s 32nd SEA Games squad, and congratulated all the athletes for representing Thailand which demonstrates their athletic excellence and skill, and a pride to themselves, families, and the country. He also commended their commitment, perseverance, and discipline in practicing their respective sports. As Thailand’s goodwill ambassadors, the athletes are encouraged to promote Thai culture and identities.







The Prime Minister, on behalf of the Government and all the Thai people, gave Thailand’s 32nd SEA Games squad full moral support. They were reminded to do their best, uphold sportsmanship, and strengthen friendship with participants from other countries, as a role model and an inspiration to Thai youths and others. He wished everyone success in the 32nd SEA Games, and advised them to make the most of this experience to bring back victory and glory to Thailand and the Thai people.







The Government has approved budget allocation of 271 million Baht in support of Thailand’s representation at the 32nd SEA Games. The country’s 32nd SEA Games squad comprises 1,276 athletes and staffs, which include 360 male athletes, 486 female athletes, 299 sports team officials, 75 referees, 30 medical staffs, and 22 team leaders / deputy heads of athletes / members of the Directorate General. (PRD)

























