PM pleased with Thailand’s rank on WorlData.info’s “Comparison of quality of life worldwide”

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased with Thailand’s rank at 59th out of 134 countries across the world in the “WorlData.info” website’s poll on “Comparison of quality of life worldwide”. The country ranks 3rd in ASEAN.







Thailand receives the average score of 55 based on 7 areas of ranking: 1. Political and economic stability: 63 points; 2. Legal system and civil rights: 40 points; 3. Health services: 71 points; 4. Safety: 80 points; 5. Climate: 46 points; 6. Costs and expenses: 55 points; and 7. Popularity: 42 points. Thailand’s rank in ASEAN is preceded by Singapore (71 points) and Malaysia (58 points).







The Prime Minister was pleased with the scores, especially in safety aspect, as the Thai Government has placed utmost priority on people’s safety and better quality of life, which would also boost confidence of foreign travelers in visiting Thailand. (PRD)















