Thai PM cancels upcoming trips due to hand inflammation

The prime minister is canceling his scheduled trips to Ratchaburi and Songkhla this week as he recovers from a swelling in his right hand. Doctors have assured, however, that he can continue carrying out his normal duties at Government House.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed on Saturday (4 Mar) that he visited Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at Phramongkutklao Hospital. The premier traveled to the hospital to receive a diagnosis from doctors concerning a swelling of his right hand, which started developing prior to his visit to Udon Thani province on March 2.







The spokesperson said the doctor treating the prime minister administered an injection to treat inflammation, while also prescribing antibiotics and applying a splint. Additionally, the doctor requested that he remain in hospital overnight so that physicians could make a full diagnosis.

The doctor advised Gen Prayut to cancel his visits for 5-7 days, including scheduled visits to Ratchaburi and Songhkla this week. However, the prime minister said he could still continue his duties at Government House pending further evaluation.

The premier has expressed his gratitude to well-wishers who conveyed their support after hearing news of his condition. (NNT)



























