Bangkok International Airport passengers should arrive 3 hours before departure

Suvarnabhumi International Airport has started rolling out upgrades to its security screening facility at its departure terminal. The airport also warned departing passengers of potential delays as checkpoints are partially closed due to this renovation.

Suvarnabhumi Airport has advised departing passengers of potential delays caused by renovation work at its security checkpoints where new equipment is being installed. The airport is in the process of adding an automated tray return system at security checkpoints, where departing passengers are required to have their carry-on bags scanned for prohibited items.







The new tray system will help double the capacity at checkpoints from 3,300 passengers per hour to 6,650. Once in operation, passengers can expect a faster process and less congestion at the airport.

To handle the current situation, the airport said it is deploying additional staff members to help passengers and has coordinated with immigration police to ensure a sufficient number of personnel at passport control. Nonetheless, departing passengers are advised to arrive at least 3 hours before departure time in order to avoid any unexpected situations. (NNT)
































