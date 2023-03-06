Thailand and Kosovo celebrate 10th anniversary of diplomatic relations

The Kosovo Embassy in Thailand recently held an event to celebrate 15 years of independence for the Republic of Kosovo and the 10th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the young nation and the Kingdom of Thailand.

The event was attended by a variety of guests, including Thailand's Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Foreign and Thai diplomats as well as government officials, along with members of both the business community and the Thai public.







The event goers were treated to a reception and cultural performances showcasing the kingdom's musical arts. Among the highlights of the event was a speech delivered by Ulpiana Lama, Chargée d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Bangkok, who spoke of the importance of Kosovo's independence and the progress the country has made since then.









A special exhibition was held at the event to shed light on the 1960s, a decade of intellectual and artistic renaissance in Kosovo. During this period, Kosovo educators and artists enriched the country’s social fabric and forged national unity.

The event also served as a reminder of the important ties between Kosovo and Thailand, whose friendship was affirmed by Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu during her official visit to Thailand in 2022. Kosovo said it remains committed to strengthening these ties and working together with Thailand and other nations to build a better future for all. (NNT)






























