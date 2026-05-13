Thai PM Anutin joins public in collecting royal rice seeds at Sanam Luang

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul joined the public in collecting royal rice seeds after the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang.

​After the ceremony, the prime minister proceeded to the demonstration rice field where rice seeds had been scattered during the ritual. He collected the royal rice seeds with members of the public and placed them in a prepared bag.







​The Prime Minister noted this was his first time collecting ceremonial rice seeds, having previously only observed the tradition. He stated he intends to cultivate the seeds in his own rice field as a symbol of prosperity and blessing, but declined to disclose its location. He also took photographs with farmers who received awards from His Majesty the King.

​Addressing drought concerns, the Prime Minister stated that the government has coordinated planning among key agencies, including the Office of the National Water Resources, the Royal Irrigation Department, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning.

He said authorities are preparing water management measures, including groundwater and underground water supplies and expanded water storage, to reduce potential impacts on farmers as forecasts indicate possible drought conditions later this year.

​After the ceremony, the prime minister departed for Surat Thani Province to continue his official duties. (NNT)

















































