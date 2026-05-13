Health Minister oversees Hatyai Hospital flood recovery and southern medical hub expansion

HATYAI, Thailand – Minister of Public Health Pattana Promphat visited Hatyai Hospital in Songkhla Province on May 13, 2026, to oversee post-flood recovery and the hospital’s development as a Southern Medical Hub. He noted that the restoration of medical services has progressed faster than originally scheduled.

​Hat Yai Hospital received a royal grant of 100 million baht from His Majesty the King to renovate the Emergency Room, upgrade building systems, and improve backup power infrastructure. The grant will also fund a bone marrow transplant center, a hematology ward, and a pediatric oncology ward, with completion expected by September 2026.







​To strengthen disaster resilience, the hospital is upgrading its utility systems, with building restorations now 80% complete. Improvements include raising electrical, water, and communication systems above previous flood levels and working with the Provincial Electricity Authority to install an Express Line for stable power. Additional water, oxygen, and generators have been secured to maintain uninterrupted service during emergencies. The hospital aims to resume full operations within one month after any future disaster.



​Beyond recovery, Hatyai Hospital is advancing medical excellence through seven specialized centers: Cancer, Cardiovascular, Stroke, Neonatal, Trauma and Emergency, Laparoscopic Surgery, and Organ Transplant. Upgrades include a Linear Accelerator and the adoption of smart medical innovations and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. Plans are also in place for “Hatyai Hospital 2,” to be built on a 130-rai donated site, thereby strengthening regional health security.

​Songkhla Governor Ratthasart Chidchoo stated that the province is strengthening flood management in the Hatyai economic zone through the “Hatyai Model.” This initiative improves drainage infrastructure and organizes 103 communities into four management zones, working with military units to streamline evacuation and relief efforts and maximize public safety. (NNT)

















































