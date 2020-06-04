Thai PM and spouse sign book of blessing on occasion of Her Majesty Queen’s birthday anniversary

At the Red Room, 904 Royal Bureau, the Grand Palace, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha signed the book of blessing on auspicious occasion of Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday anniversary on June 3, 2020. Joining the ceremony were Assoc. Prof. Naraporn Chan-o-cha, spouse, and Deputy Prime Ministers and spouses.







The Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and spouses paid homage to the Queen’s portrait. The Prime Minister, then, presented two flower vases, one, on behalf of the Prime Minister and members of the cabinet, and the other, the Prime Minister and spouse. The Prime Minister’s spouse presented a flower vase on behalf of spouses of the cabinet members.



The Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and spouses, then, signed the book of blessing before paying homage to Her Majesty’s portrait again. (Thaigov.vo.th)











