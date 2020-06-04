Thai PM calls on educational institutes matching students to the market’s demand

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that prior to the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed thankfulness to members of the cabinet and coalition parties for joining forces and effort in working for the country throughout the past year. He also explained about the necessity and importance of the 3 Royal Decrees on economic and social problem solving, remedy, and rehabilitation as a result of spread of COVID-19 which have been approved by the House of Representatives, and warned members of the cabinet to use the budget very carefully in accordance with related rules and regulations for the best interest of the country and people. The Prime Minister also requested concerned cabinet members to attend the June-4 session of the House of Representatives to clarify the draft Budget Transfer Bill, B.E. 2563, and the draft Budget Bill for the 2021 fiscal year.

With regard to the educational issue, the Prime Minister enjoined Ministry of Higher Education, Sciences, Research and Innovation to come up with a plan to set number of students, produced at each educational institute, in accordance with the market’s demand. Ministry of Public Health was also called on to ensure good proportion of medical staff recruitment to cover all categories of medical workers. He also ordered Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and other concerned agencies to consider constructing more public for people with disabilities.







The Prime Minister emphasized the importance for all ministries to conduct publicity to ensure public awareness of their works and performances. Public understanding needs also to be built on COVID-19-related information and knowledge. He called on everyone to monitor fake news which are aimed to incite conflicts in the society. – June 2, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)











